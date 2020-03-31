President Trump announces two judicial nominees in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - President Donald Trump announces two judicial nominees in Mississippi.
President Trump has chosen Judge Cory T. Wilson of Flora to serve on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and Kristi Johnson of Brandon to serve as a U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of Mississippi.
President Trump has previously nominated Wilson to serve as a U.S. District Judge for the Southern District of Mississippi.
Johnson is currently the Solicitor General of the state. She has also served as an assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District.
Mississippi’s Republican Senators, Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith are applauding the President’s choices.
