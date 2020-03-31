Mother of murdered Jackson firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The mother of a murdered Jackson firefighter is facing another battle on top of the heartbreak of losing her son.
Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders says the father of Yancey Williams is confirming the mother of the slain firefighter tested positive for coronavirus last week.
The illness prevented her from attending the visitation for her son. A funeral was not held due to measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
36 year old Williams was shot and killed March 23rd at a Jackson gas station. 44 year old Terrance Watts has been charged.
