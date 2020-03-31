Mother of murdered Jackson firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

The mother of a slain firefighter is now battling COVID-19 according to his father who says she tested positive last week. (Source: Jackson Fire Department)
By Maggie Wade | March 30, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 9:48 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The mother of a murdered Jackson firefighter is facing another battle on top of the heartbreak of losing her son.

Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders says the father of Yancey Williams is confirming the mother of the slain firefighter tested positive for coronavirus last week.

The illness prevented her from attending the visitation for her son. A funeral was not held due to measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

36 year old Williams was shot and killed March 23rd at a Jackson gas station. 44 year old Terrance Watts has been charged.

