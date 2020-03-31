Miss. plant closing for good, a casualty of the coronavirus outbreak

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) - A plant in New Albany is closing for good, a casualty of the coronavirus.
VIP Cinema Seating shut down operations permanently, according to a report Monday by The Wall Street Journal.
The maker of reclining movie theater seats for the Cinemark and Malco theater chains filed for bankruptcy in February and hoped to recover.
However, the virus closed movie theaters across the country, and with that, VIP Cinema Seating's business dried up.
The company started in 2008 making residential furniture. It started targeting movie theaters in 2012.
