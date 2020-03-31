Jackson police searching for missing adults and runaway teens

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are asking for help from the public locating two missing adults and two runaway teens.
Gregory Wright has been missing since January 2 of this year. He was last seen on Alameda Drive. He is described as five-feet-eight-inches tall with black hair, weighing 140 pounds.
According to police, Wright is known to suffer from elements that may impair his judgement.
Juanita Diane Roxy Coleman has been missing since March 2016 and was last seen on Dianne Drive. She is described as a five-feet-three-inches tall with brown eyes and blonde and black hair, weighing 160 pounds.
At the time of her disappearance, Coleman was wearing a white jumpsuit.
Twelve-year-old Ellesse Epps is described as five-feet-three-inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. She was last seen March 6 on Sunset Drive wearing a black and white shirt and grey pants.
Kyla Pullen, 17, has been missing from Lake Glen Drive since March 18 of this year. Described as five-feet-seven-inches tall and 230 pounds, she was last seen wearing white short pants and a shirt that showed her stomach.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of either of these individuals is asked to contact Detective Sharon Jordan at 601-960-2328 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.