Jackson mayor says businesses that violate executive order could get their power cut off

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Before Gov. Tate Reeves’ executive order strongly suggested restaurants and bars only keep their dining rooms open if they have fewer than ten people inside -- Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba had already made the decision to close them altogether, only allowing takeout services.
That might have led to confusion among business owners about what order to follow.
“If you live in the city of Jackson, you take my executive order. I’ve spoken to the governor," Lumumba said. "What the law provides is that home rule allows me to provide more stringent requirements to businesses here in the city of Jackson.”
Lumumba said he’s not trying to bring about martial law, and he believes the vast majority of these restrictions are being followed.
He said the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department will help the Jackson Police Department enforce these business requirements, a challenge for the city because that department has had its share of officer shortages.
“We’re not suggesting that we’re gonna have an officer on every corner. That’s not realistic, and that’s not the measure we feel we need to impose. But we will have people checking that we don’t have public gatherings that threaten the lives of individuals," Lumumba said.
Lumumba said he’s heard of a few businesses -- particularly clubs -- that have been entertaining larger than allowed crowds recently, despite social distancing mandates and continued warnings from state and federal health officials about coronavirus.
Those business owners who violate the mayor’s executive order face a $300 fine and possible jail time.
Unfortunately, that hasn’t deterred others from opening and serving anyway.
Because of that, he plans to sign another executive order in the next few days that will make the city’s policies even more strict to help stop the spread.
“If we find violators, particularly in the club business, we will not only shut you down. We have been told that we have the power, quite possible to cut off your power, to cut off your lights. And we will make it very difficult for you to resurface once this pandemic is beyond us," Lumumba said.
