Four new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites to open across the state

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health as well as the University of Mississippi Medical Center are setting up new one-day coronavirus testing sites around the state.
Mississippians who are screened as being at high risk for infection will give a specimen sample, via a nose swab, without exiting their vehicle.
Collection sites, all open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., include:
- Wednesday, April 1, 1680 Bonita Lakes Circle in Meridian.
- Thursday, April 2, Adams County Safe Room, 323 Liberty Road in Natchez.
- Saturday, April 4, Pearl River County Health Department, 7547 Highway 11 North in Carriere.
- Monday, April 6, Tippah County Coliseum, 10791 B Highway 15 South in Ripley.
On Friday, 85 people in Olive Branch and 25 in Clarksdale provided samples at an appointment-only, drive-through collection site. On Tuesday, 55 people in Vicksburg and 49 in Greenwood took advantage of the mobile collections, with those numbers increasing through the day as residents made same-day appointments.
