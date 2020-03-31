Flowood to close all gyms, parks, salons and more beginning April 1st

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Flowood has added additional closures due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Mayor Gary Rhodes has declared the following businesses to be closed from April 1 - April 30.
All personal care and grooming businesses including: barber shops, beauty salons, nail salons, spas, massage parlors, tattoo parlors, exercise studios and fitness centers.
Also to close are parks, libraries, skating facilities, bowling alleys, children party facilities and movie theaters.
All restaurants may only serve take-out, pick-up, delivery or drive-thru services.
No inside or outside dining is now permitted.
All essential business in the city are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines.
