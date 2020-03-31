First Alert Forecast: AM storms, turning cooler Tuesday

TUESDAY: Storms will rumble through the area Tuesday morning; a few could be gusty. Most storms will exit before mid-day – highs will try to rebound late, into through the 60s. Skies will clear overnight with lows dropping into the 40s.
WEDNESDAY: With high pressure overhead, sunshine will win out through mid-week with highs working their way back from the morning 40s in the upper 60s and lower 70s by afternoon. Expect lows to drop into the 40s again by early Thursday.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will begin to edge farther east through Thursday, though expect 70s to remain commonplace amid a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances return through late week and into the upcoming weekend amid the mild 70s, leading into the 80s by late into the weekend and next week as several disturbances push past the area.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
