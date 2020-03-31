Curbside library pickup launches in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Hinds Library System is launching curbside book pickup.
Anyone looking to read can pick up three books per visit at Eudora Welty Library at 300 North State Street on weekdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The books will be displayed on book carts at the library entrance and mostly include popular fiction and children’s books.
The books can be taken home to read and kept until the COVID-19 crisis has passed and the library re-opens.
“Although we are offering a wide selection of e-books and other online materials on our website, we realize that many of our customers enjoy reading print books, and they miss their usual trips to our library buildings, which are remaining closed for public health reasons," JHLS Executive Director Patty Furr said. “We have many wonderful titles in our Welty Book Sale, and we want to give our customers the chance to take home a few titles to enjoy during the present COVID-19 virus emergency.”
Customers are asked to use hand sanitizer or gloves when picking books up.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.