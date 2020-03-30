Vicksburg mayor beefs up civil emergency plan with new restrictions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warren County officials held a second conference Sunday afternoon regarding their fight again the coronavirus.
The presser comes after Warren County confirmed their first case of COVID-19.
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs says he’s not taking any chances.
“This has been one of the hardest things I have ever had to do in my 32 years of politics,” said Flaggs.
One week ago city leaders announced Phase 2 of their emergency plan which involved a city wide curfew and business limitations. Sunday, the mayor says even more restrictions will take place.
“Let me be clear, over the coming days and weeks we will be taking steps to save lives and limit the exposure of this virus.”
Starting with daycare facilities to close Monday at noon. The city wide curfew will continue from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
“Outside funerals and graveside can be no more than 25 people. Inside no more than 10 people.”
All spas, nail and tanning salons will close Monday at noon. Liquor and retail stores will have no more than 10 people inside at a time.
The mayor also asks to the public to not visit hospitals, or any long term care facilities.
These new measures will be re-evaluated on Monday April 6th.
“Now more than ever we are asking the public to follow the state and federal guidelines to prevent the spread of this virus.”
Vicksburg Police Chief Milton Moore wants to remind the public if citizens do not comply with the city wide curfew... you can be given a fine up to 1,000 dollars.
“The last couple of nights we have been giving out citations. We are going to strictly enforce this curfew. There is zero tolerance.”
On Tuesday March 31st from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. there will be a free drive thru testing site open in the parking lot of the Pemberton Square Mall in Vicksburg.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.