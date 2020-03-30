Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached a high of 76 today. There’s a little light rain on radar now and this may turn into some storms closer to daybreak tomorrow, but there is only a marginal threat of severe weather. We are not expecting any type of outbreak, but a strong storm or two is possible. Lows tonight will be closer to the 60s. Temperatures will recover into the lower and middle 70s tomorrow, but there will be morning showers and a few storms possible, mainly in the morning with lower chances for rain in the afternoon. The rest of the week will be partly sunny with highs in the 70s. Lows in the 40s and 50s. There will be a few showers possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but it will not be a wash-out, just a chance for some showers. Average high this time of year is 72 and the average low is 48. East wind at 5mph tonight and westerly at 10 to 15mph and breezy Tuesday. Sunrise is 6:49am and the sunset is 7:20pm.