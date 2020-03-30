Miss. SNAP benefits increased for March, April

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Department of Human Services is providing emergency food assistance to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Food and Nutrition Service approved funding for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program (SNAP) recipients for March and April 2020.
“Our primary commitment is, and always will be, helping Mississippi families when they need it most, especially during this time when so many lives are being affected,” MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson said. “We will continually make every effort to provide assistance to children and families who need it, especially in the face of the unprecedented effects of this pandemic.”
All households eligible for SNAP will see their total amount match the maximum allowed for that size household.
SNAP households currently receiving the maximum benefit will not receive the emergency supplement.
