Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Louisiana governor: stay-home order 'may well' be extended
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana's governor says his orders closing many businesses and keeping people home ‘may well’ have to be extended past April 13. Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke as the numbers of Louisiana residents sickened by and dying from COVID-19 continue to rise. Meanwhile, a large church near Baton Rouge continues to flout a statewide ban on gatherings of more than 10 people. And New Orleans' police chief says the department has received hundreds of complaints about gatherings. The highly contagious virus generally causes few or no symptoms but can cause serious illness.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA-CHURCH SERVICE
Hundreds at Louisiana church flout COVID-19 gatherings ban
CENTRAL, La. (AP) — Hundreds of people in Louisiana attended worship services at their church in defiance of the state's ban on gatherings due to COVID-19. An estimated 500 people of all ages filed into the Life Tabernacle church on Sunday outside of Baton Rouge. The service came a day after New Orleans police broke up what they described as a “funeral repast” of about 100 people. Assistant ministers and worshippers who stood outside the front doors and in the parking lot told news reporters to leave.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Texas tightens rules on neighboring Louisiana over virus
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas is ratcheting up restrictions on neighboring Louisiana, one of the growing hot spots for coronavirus in the nation. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Sunday that state troops will patrol highway entry points near the Louisiana border and require “everyone stopped" in those cars to self-isolate. The extent of how Texas troopers would patrol the state line was not immediately clear. Hours after Abbott's announcement, traffic both in and out of Texas was freely moving along Interstate 10 near the Sabine River that divides Texas and Louisiana. Abbott also said airline passengers arriving from Miami, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago or anywhere from California or Washington state must also quarantine for 14 days,
GROUNDED SHIP
Container ship runs aground on Mississippi River
POYDRAS, La. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday that traffic restrictions on the Mississippi River have been lifted after a container ship that ran aground a day earlier was back underway. The Coast Guard says the container ship, Belita, ran aground around 3:20 a.m. Friday near mile marker 81 near Poydras, close to the Plaquemines Parish and St. Bernard Parish lines. Petty Officer Lexie Preston said the grounded ship was back underway as of 3 p.m. Friday. What caused the accident remains under investigation
AP-LA-FATAL SHOOTING-MOTHER-SON
Police: Man, mother charged in fatal shooting at gas station
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man and his mother were arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a gas station. Keon Jarvis and Latoya Jarvis were arrested Thursday in the shooting death of Reginald Jefferson. Baton Rouge police responded to a shooting at Kangaroo Express on March 19. Booking documents said Keon Jarvis and his mother got into a fight with Jefferson and a second victim. Police said Jarvis shot Jefferson and the second person multiple times. Police said the second person is expected to live. Keon Jarvis was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Latoya Jarvis was booked on obstruction of justice. It's unclear whether Keon or Latoya Jarvis have attorneys.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NEW-ORLEANS
'The day the music died': Coronavirus tests New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nearly 15 years after Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans is facing another test of its ability to prepare for potential disaster. The city is one of the nation’s hot spots for coronavirus. As of Friday, New Orleans and neighboring Jefferson Parish had recorded more than 80 of the state’s 119 COVID-19 deaths and more than 1,700 of the state’s 2,700-plus known cases. Medical experts and government officials speculate that the annual Mardi Gras celebration in late February was a factor. A convention center that sheltered Katrina refugees is about to become an emergency hospital for a potential overflow of virus patients.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida orders Louisiana arrivals into quarantine
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is ordering that anyone arriving in the state from Louisiana must self-quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic. DeSantis said Friday he is expanding his quarantine order to include Louisiana after officials in the lightly hit Panhandle worried that people will flee New Orleans as the number of positive tests there climb. The order will require anyone who arrives from Louisiana to isolate themselves for two weeks under the threat of a misdemeanor conviction and a 60-day jail sentence. He already issued identical restrictions on travelers arriving from the New York area. DeSantis said the Florida Highway Patrol will set up checkpoints to screen cars arriving from Louisiana.
AP-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-PRISONS
Locked up: No masks, sanitizer as virus spreads behind bars
Health experts say prisons and jails are considered a potential epicenter for America’s coronavirus pandemic. They are little cities hidden behind tall fences where many people share cells, sit elbow-to-elbow at dining areas and are herded through halls to the yard or prison industry jobs. They say that it’s all but nearly impossible to keep 6 feet away from anyone. Medical services behind bars have long been substandard and even hand sanitizer is considered contraband in some facilities because of its alcohol content. The Bureau of Prisons said Saturday the first federal inmate had died of coronavirus. Officials said Patrick Jones had been housed at FCI Oakdale I, a prison in Louisiana and had “long-term, pre-existing medical conditions."