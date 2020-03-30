Jackson city councilman issues plea for supplies for elderly

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Empty grocery shelves are leaving some of the most vulnerable without needed supplies as the coronavirus continues to spread.
One Jackson City Councilman is asking you to help provide for elderly residents who can’t find the things they need to survive during the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Be cautious in your contact with the elderly, but also don’t forget the elderly,” said Randall Adams.
He wore protective gear while on the way to taking a case of donated water to his 97 year old aunt, a Georgetown resident.
Adams is also known as Randy “Wild Man” Brown of WMPR radio.
He applauds the efforts of Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes who is collecting water and other items for the elderly.
"It is the elderly that today seemingly have been forgotten," added Adams. "So therefore we have to be concerned about the elderly".
"We want our senior citizens to know you are not in this by yourself," said Stokes during a news conference Monday at Jackson City Hall.
The Ward 3 representative is issuing a plea for donations of water, tissue, disinfectant and hand sanitizer.
He said some older residents, especially many in the inner city, do not have the funds to purchase the items. Others have found shelves empty of the supplies they need.
“Right now they can’t find things and a lot of them are not even coming out,” said Stokes. “A lot of the older people are not coming out at all. Number one they are afraid. Number two they don’t have transportation.”
The councilman encourages those who have the means to take items at the Cherry Grove Missionary Baptist Church on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. He started the campaign Friday by donating 50 cases of water.
You can drop off your donations Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon.
Stokes plans to arrange deliveries to senior residents without transportation.
The church also feeds seniors and the needy Wednesdays, offering pick up services only, from 12-1 p.m. Plans are underway to extend the boxed meals in the coming weeks.
