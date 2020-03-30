Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Runners across the country are still running. Some are even running more than usual. They're still able to hit the trails and pavement even while gyms have closed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Software engineer Henry Ton of suburban Phoenix organized a small running group he jokingly calls his “Social Distance Distance Running Club." Some runners have opted to run solo while others are still running in small groups and trying to practice social distancing. Dallas sports cardiologist Benjamin Levine says continuing to run has physical and psychological benefits but suggests those running with others should likely double the recommended six feet of social distancing.