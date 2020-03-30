First Alert Forecast: storms likely Monday night, Tuesday morning

MONDAY: Most of your Monday will be quiet and mild. Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Expect most of the day to be dry, though a shower or storm could mix in before sunset. The majority of the rain and storms will move in overnight. A few of the storms could be strong to severe; wind and hail being the main threats, as lows drop into the 50s and 60s.
TUESDAY: Storms will rumble through the area Tuesday morning; a few could be strong to severe with a lingering wind and hail threat. Most storms will exit by mid-day – highs will try to rebound late, into the 70s. Skies will clear overnight with lows dropping into the 40s to near 50.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will muscle back through mid-week, with a Spring coolness by Wednesday. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. 70s remain commonplace for Thursday amid a mix of sun and clouds. A few rain chances return through late week and into the upcoming weekend amid the mild 70s.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.