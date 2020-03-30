First Alert Forecast: storms likely Monday night, Tuesday morning

MONDAY: Most of your Monday will be quiet and mild. Expect variably to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Expect most of the day to be dry, though a shower or storm could mix in before sunset. The majority of the rain and storms will move in overnight. A few of the storms could be strong to severe; wind and hail being the main threats, as lows drop into the 50s and 60s.