Dolly Parton to begin reading bedtime stories online

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WLBT) - Dolly Parton wants to help make these times a little less scary for all of us.
That’s why she has announced that she will start reading a bedtime story every Thursday in a video series called ‘Goodnight with Dolly.’
The books will be chosen through a selection of her Imagination Library, a program she began in 1995 which provides free books to children all over the world.
The first ‘Goodnight with Dolly’ will start April 2nd at 7 p.m. and continue through June.
