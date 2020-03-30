Dolly Parton to begin reading bedtime stories online

Dolly Parton to begin reading bedtime stories online
(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) (Source: Jordan Strauss)
By Josh Carter | March 30, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT - Updated March 30 at 3:45 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WLBT) - Dolly Parton wants to help make these times a little less scary for all of us.

That’s why she has announced that she will start reading a bedtime story every Thursday in a video series called ‘Goodnight with Dolly.’

The books will be chosen through a selection of her Imagination Library, a program she began in 1995 which provides free books to children all over the world.

The first ‘Goodnight with Dolly’ will start April 2nd at 7 p.m. and continue through June.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.