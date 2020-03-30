City of Jackson mayor calls for city-wide prayer for those affected by the pandemic

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba lead the city-wide prayer Sunday afternoon; "Thank you for joining us this afternoon as we embark on city-wide prayer.”
He and the other pastors kept a careful distance from each other as they pray for those affected by the pandemic.
“We are praying that people all across this city that are in fear understand that the Lord has not given us a spirit of fear, but of love, power and sound mind," said Lumumba.
Each pastor took turns to speak at the podium, including Pastor Jennifer Beard of Jackson Revival Center Church.
“Father we pray right now for every person who has been affected by symptoms and diagnoses of COVID-19," she said.
The prayer streamed live on Facebook and hundreds of people tuned in to what the group described as words of hope.
“Now Father, at your word, we’re coming to pray. Father, we humble ourselves. We say this is too big for us. But we know when it’s too big for us, it’s not too big for you," said Beard.
