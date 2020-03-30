Canton mayor announces city-wide curfew

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The mayor of Canton is announcing a curfew for the city.
Mayor William Truly, Jr. says the curfew will be in effect until further notice.
The curfew will be in place for 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Monday, March 30.
“It is critically important that the citizens of Canton follow the guidelines of CDC and the advice of its Mayor in mitigating the spread of this dreadful virus,” city officials said in a statement.
Canton’s emergency proclamation also includes prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people, closing bars and limiting access to restaurants.
