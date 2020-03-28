Severe Storms Possible

Another unseasonably warm day as highs once again surged into the 80s. A storm system will bring a threat for a few strong to severe storms this evening into tonight. The main threat is damaging wind and hail, but a few brief spinup tornadoes aren’t out of the question. The main time frame for West Mississippi is from 6pm-10pm, then east of I-55 10PM through early morning. Fortunately, the severe threat will decrease as we progress past midnight. For Sunday, clearing and turning cooler as highs drop to the upper 70s, along with a pleasant north breeze. Despite the warm weather we’ve had, a pattern shift will lead to cooler than average temperatures by the second half of next week as we begin the month of April.