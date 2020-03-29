Mississippians beat coronavirus blues with fresh air, workout

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With most gyms closed, many Mississippians experiencing Coronavirus stay-at-home-blues are spending more time outdoors.
“It’s about staying active, staying busy, keeping your mind clear. You are out of the normal so now what can be our new normal?” Trey Banks said.
In life before the Coronavirus outbreak, most people hit the gym or a workout class to release some steam.
“Life before this for me was very, very active and busy.”
But that’s all now a thing of the past.
Since social distancing is now a top priority. The outdoors have become a popular pick for locals.
Whether you’re getting out in the fresh air to exercise or finding ways to keep yourself busy. Let’s find out what Mississippians biggest motivation is.
“I think it just helps seeing people out walking by people and saying hey," Banks said. “Communicating that way and not just locked in a room somewhere. I think it is so good for not only your physical health but your mental health too.”
And as long as you stay 6 feet apart, Russell Marsalis says sunlight and a clear sky will do you some good.
“From being cramped up--my kids are too--we are all going crazy, so it is nice to get out and they will walk with me some too," Marsalis said.
Banks is getting out and about with his dog Solo, trying to adjust to life as we know it.
“I have started reading books again," he said. Started reading, video games, movies, facetimes with family, giving my dog a walk...just trying to be busy.”
Banks says seeing a friendly face is a good way to find relief from COVID-19 stress.
“I want to see other people out walking around, you know."
When deciding how to fill your time during the coronavirus outbreak, taking advantage of a sunny day might be the best medicine you can find.
“Just get out there and get active! Get a routine going."
