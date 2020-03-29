Daycares, beauty shops and more to close Monday in Vicksburg due to coronavirus threat

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. of Vicksburg has updated his coronavirus plan for the city.
On Sunday Mar. 29, 2020 the mayor held a press conference with health officials after the first coronavirus case was confirmed in Warren County.
In the new measures adopted by the city the mayor announced that no one will visit hospitals, nursing homes, or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.
Daycare facilities will close at 12 noon Monday, Mar. 30 until April 6. After this the closure will be re-evaluated.
Barber and beauty shops, nail and tanning salons will also close at noon on Monday until April 6.
The city-wide curfew is still in effect from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
See all ordinances related to the coronavirus for the City of Vicksburg below:
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.