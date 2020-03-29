Cooler and Pleasant

After a round of heavy rain and strong storms last night, much improving weather for the second half of your weekend... Starting out dry along with areas of fog this morning; also, noticeably cooler with temperatures in the 50s in the wake of a cold front. For today, clearing and comfortable as highs hold in the upper 70s to near 80 along with a pleasant north breeze. Another round of rain and storms arrives Monday night into Tuesday; once again, a few strong to severe storms are possible. Despite the warm weather we’ve had, a pattern shift will lead to cooler than average temperatures by the second half of next week as we begin the month of April.