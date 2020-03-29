Brandon golf club hands out meals to first responders

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brandon community showed their appreciation with for first responders with free meals at the Bay Pointe Golf Club.
Law enforcement and families came from around the area to grab lunch to go Saturday.
It's the third time within a week the club's owner has provided meals.
"Fear is contagious, but so are faith and hope and love," Bay Pointe owner Brent Belton said. "That's what's going to get us through, and we will make it."
Belton plans to keep giving out meals as long as necessary.
