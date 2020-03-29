Bobby Hebert Sr., father of former Saints QB, dies after testing positive for coronavirus

Hebert Jr. spoke to WWL Radio Friday saying, “My Dad was the reason I made it in the NFL. He was a champion, a strong, good man. He was tough as they come. And he loved football...loved the Saints...and especially loved LSU. My Dad was a Fighting Tiger at heart. The only thing he loved more than going to games was being with family, and if he could have both - even better. My Mom, Paula, was the love of his life. And nothing and nobody mattered more than his kids, grandkids and great grand-kids. We miss him already....dearly."