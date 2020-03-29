Being a mom in the medical field during the coronavirus pandemic

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - During this time, the coronavirus outbreak has affected many people, especially working moms.
Moms in the medical field have shifted their everyday routines before heading home from work. Lindsay Hodges is a registered nurse at a Singing River Clinic, and she is taking extreme precautions to keep her family safe.
“I leave my shoes outside of the house and I don’t wear them in. I leave them on the steps of the garage and I spray them down with Lysol. That’s the first thing I do,” Hodges said. She only wears that one pair of shoes to work.
Hodges said she is used to hugging her children once she makes it home, but now since she doesn’t know much about the coronavirus, she doesn’t take any chances.
“Scrubs go in the laundry machine, straight to the shower before I do anything else in the house, just for precaution. I don’t want to give them anything I bring home,” Hodges expressed.
Since her sons are young, she tries her best to explain to them why she has a new routine. Hodges has reiterated to her children the importance of washing their hands, especially before eating.
Hodges encourages other moms in the medical field to stay strong and hang in there because there are many people in need of help.
