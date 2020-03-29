Adams County Sheriff tests positive for coronavirus

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten says he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Patten said a couple of weeks ago his body started aching, but he thought it was allergies. That’s when he developed a bad cough.
Patten was then tested for coronavirus and received the positive test results on Sunday.
He has been in self-quarantine since being tested.
There are seven confirmed cases of coronavirus in Adams County as of March 29th according to the Mississippi State Department of Health’s website.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.