With JPD’s first coronavirus case comes concerns for those still working

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - News of the Jackson Police Department’s first coronavirus diagnosis has many officers concerned.
Over the last week, several JPD employees -- who asked not to be named -- have expressed concerns to 3 On Your Side about how the department is protecting its staff during this coronavirus pandemic.
One officer told us that he gets information on how to protect himself from watching the news, not from JPD.
These concerns come at a time when first responders and law enforcement agencies around the country are testing positive for COVID-19.
Chief James Davis confirmed a Precinct 2 officer tested positive for the virus Thursday.
In a hastily-called press conference on Facebook, Davis elaborated on the process.
“All employees who were, who have, or were in contact with this officer diagnosed with COVID-19 was identified and ordered to go to the medical clinic or their personal care physician for screening," Davis said. "If an officer screening shows no symptoms of the COVID-19, the officer will return to work.”
He did not, however, answer whether those who came into contact with that infected officer also quarantined themselves as a precaution.
Should an officer go to a healthcare provider and not show symptoms, for example, they won’t be tested, and they’ll go back to work unless they’re directed to self-quarantine.
The Centers for Disease Control and Mississippi State Department of Health have consistently said symptoms can take up to 14 days to appear in most cases.
Davis said that the city’s four precincts and Jackson police headquarters are being disinfected and officers have been issued masks, gloves and disinfectant for their patrol cars.
Davis also said vehicles are being cleaned often.
“We’re exercising daily cleaning and disinfecting in our work locations and workstations. Vehicles, police equipment. And police are equipped with Lysol, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and spray,” Davis said.
Davis says his department is following social distancing guidelines, even in roll call.
3 On Your Side emailed several questions to both Davis and department spokesperson Sgt. Roderick Holmes hours before the almost-three-minute news conference.
We also attempted to reach Davis by phone and text, but he did not respond to me.
He did, however, give additional information to the WLBT newsroom, circumventing most of the tough questions asked of him on Friday, which also dealt with manpower issues and how quarantines could affect that.
Davis told another 3 On Your Side reporter that the infected officer, once tested, never came back to work and self-isolated until the results came back.
