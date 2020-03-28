Two Biloxi VA employees test postive for COVID-19

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two employees of the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.
The individuals are currently in home isolation, mitigating further risk of transmission to other patients and staff, according to the VA.
The Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System is in the process of identifying individuals that the two employees may have had contact with and notifying those individuals so they self-monitor.
In addition, the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System is identifying if the individual employees spent time with additional sub-groups so those employees can be monitored as well.
VA is screening veterans and staff who present with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath who meet the CDC criteria for evaluation of COVID-19 infection.
Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, patients and staff known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others.
If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.
