Strong Storms Possible Tonight

Starting out dry and mild this morning with temperatures in the 70s. We remain unseasonably warm throughout the day as highs once again surge into the 80s to near 90 degrees. A storm system will bring a threat for a few strong to severe storms late this afternoon into the evening. The main threat is damaging wind and hail, but a few brief spinup tornadoes aren’t out of the question. For Sunday, clearing and turning cooler as highs drop to the upper 70s, along with a pleasant north breeze. Despite the warm weather we’ve had, a pattern shift will lead to cooler than average temperatures by the second half of next week as we begin the month of April.