Seniors hold out hope COVID-19 won’t cancel graduation ceremonies

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Commencement ceremonies across the state, nation and metro may not happen in a few weeks, dashing the dreams of senior and their families.
Two upcoming graduates are holding out hope that the Class of 2020 will be able to turn their tassels together.
Clinton High School senior Shelby Dean bought her prom dress in March and is still reeling from its cancellation.
Graduation, the culmination of 12 years of hard work could not happen in May for the senior class president and honor student.
"It would be like missing out on such an incredible life experience," said Dean. "I feel like that's kind of a really big part of growing up and transitioning into being an adult and not having that would be like missing such a big part of growing up".
Germantown High School senior Lindsey Newman is remaining optimistic that she like many others will get to take part in the annual tradition.
The 17 year old honor student was supposed to order graduation invitations over spring break.
“We’re still excited. We know that graduation is in jeopardy of being postponed, but we’ll still have that ceremony whether it’s May 16th the original date or later in June or later in July,” said Newman."We know it’s still gonna happen. We’re still gonna be celebrated as we planned".
Both college bound seniors are hoping the Governor’s April 17th school closure order will be lifted, and they can walk in cap and gown to “Pomp and Circumstance” and receive their diplomas.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.