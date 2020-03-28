Ridgeland lifts sign ordinance restrictions to promote businesses effected by COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wherever you go businesses are closed as the spread of Covid-19 threatens lives and the local economy.
What could the impacts be for our state as we slide into a recession?
State economist Darren Webb said in a tweet recently that they are still working on estimates of how large the impact from the recession will be.
There’s still several variables of how long this could last and when a recovery could start.
In the meantime, the City of Ridgeland is working to help what businesses are still open.
Mayor Gene McGee recently issued an executive order giving businesses temporary relief from certain zoning ordinance restrictions.
One of them allows restaurants and others to use large signs and banners to let the public know they’re still operational. The hope is that this will increase traffic and lessen the impact from Covid -19 related revenue losses.
Amy Love Manager at Zea Rotisserie said, “They thought we were closed and once the signs came out we have them placed throughout the Renaissance once people saw that they started to come like I said the phones are still ringing off the hooks to see if we’re open at all to go or dine in.”
The city of Ridgeland is also allowing for the use of tents advertising curbside service.
At the Newk’s at the Township that appears to be working.
At lunchtime they had a steady flow of people picking up food.
Business owners tell me they appreciate the city’s help and the fact that they don’t have to go through the process of obtaining a permit to do it.
