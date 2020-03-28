One-day, drive-through coronavirus testing centers to open in Mississippi this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - University of Mississippi Medical Center and Missisippi State Department of Health are opening two one-day mobile COVID-19 testing sites Tuesday.
The free testing will be appointment only. Mississippians who have been screened as high risk of infection can give a sample via a nose swab without leaving their vehicle.
The two sites will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31 at:
- Pemberton Square Mall, 350 Pemberton Square Blvd, Vicksburg
- Greenwood-Leflore County Civic Center, 200 Mississippi Highway 7, Greenwood
Anyone who feels they should be tested can go through a screening with the C Spire Health app. If you don’t have a smartphone, you can call 601-496-7200.
Additional sites will be open later in the week at addresses to be determined:
- Wednesday in Meridian
- Thursday in Natchez and Picayune.
