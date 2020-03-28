Jackson County hires social-distancing monitors for beaches

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Beachgoers in Jackson County will soon have additional supervision to help maintain social distancing guidelines.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting Friday in order to discuss its COVID-19 action plan. During the meeting, supervisors decided to have constables be responsible for making sure people do not gather in groups of more than 10 people, per CDC suggestions.
District 4 supervisor Troy Ross said this is a role the constables will handle while their workload is lighter as courts remain closed. He noted that while public parks are closed, beaches and boat ramps remain open because groups tend to be smaller.
“At parks, they’ve got equipment that causes congregating in certain areas," Ross said. "If your three-year-old gets on a piece of equipment, it’s hard to tell them not to touch their face or tell them not to put something on there that came out of their mouth. That’s a way that this could easily be spread.”
People are taking to the beach as one of their only options for outdoor activity. It’s an adjustment period for those who live very active lifestyles.
Labaron McMillian is a basketball coach for Pascagoula High School. McMillian brought three young athletes for their first day of conditioning since schools closed. He said his young athletes are determined to stay in shape despite the setbacks.
“It’s a great way for them to stay in shape and work out you, you know, because it’s hard,” McMillian said. "It’s going to continue to get hard until they get back into the groove of things. That’s how it goes when you’re an athlete.”
Public parks remain closed in Jackson County and non-essential businesses are allowed to have just 10 people in the building at a time.
The schedule will be about four to eight hours a day, roughly, with an hourly pay of $15/hr. The four will drive their constable vehicles and pay for their own fuel.
The Harrison County Board of Supervisors recently released a reminder to everyone that the sand beach is closed to groups of more than 10 people, and that the smaller groups are still reminded to practice social distancing.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.