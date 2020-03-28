City of Biloxi announces third member of Biloxi Fire Department to test positive for coronavirus

By WLOX Staff | March 28, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT - Updated March 28 at 1:47 PM

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The third member of the Biloxi Fire Department received a positive COVID-19 test result back, according to the City of Biloxi.

The first two members who tested positive are in self-quarantine at their respective residences as they were not hospitalized. As for the most recent case, those details have not yet been released.

“We knew there was a chance of this happening,” Fire Chief Joe Boney said. “We are taking appropriate precautions, and this is in no way impacts our ability to respond to calls.”

In keeping with CDC recommendations, Boney said that everyone in the department is monitoring their conditions and all firefighters were notified on this matter.

“In addition to continuing to take necessary precautions, we are disinfecting our stations twice a day, following protocols, and we’ll take further action as necessary,” he said.

According to Biloxi Chief Administrative Officer Mike Leonard, only two percent of the city’s 650 employees are at home on self-quarantine.

