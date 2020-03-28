Alabama nears 700 confirmed COVID-19 cases

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As Alabama’s confirmed COVID-19 cases increase, the state has expanded its efforts to fight the respiratory virus.
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 694 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama. A total of 4,775 people have been tested, and three people have died.
Montgomery County has 18 confirmed cases, Elmore County has 12 confirmed cases and Autauga County has six confirmed cases. The latest numbers for each county are available online from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
On Friday, Gov. Kay Ivey ordered several types of “nonessential” businesses to be closed. Also, effective Saturday at 5 p.m. all non-work related gatherings of 10 people or more, or non-work related gatherings of any size that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between persons, are prohibited.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the closures will remain in effect through April 17 at 5 p.m.
Thursday, Ivey announced Alabama public school students won’t return to classrooms this school year. She instructed each of the state’s public K-12 schools to implement a plan to complete the 2019-2020 school year using “alternate methods of instruction."
RESOURCES FOR ASSISTANCE:
If you are looking for food, work, or other assistance during the pandemic, check out the resources available HERE.
State officials opened a toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
