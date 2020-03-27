Yazoo City Police are searching for a suspect in Popeyes robbery

Jordan Cole (Source: Yazoo City Police Department)
By Justin Dixon | March 27, 2020 at 10:19 AM CDT - Updated March 27 at 10:22 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Yazoo City Police Department are searching for a suspect in a Popeyes robbery that happened on March 24.

The robbery occurred at a Popeyes location in Yazoo City, in which an employee was shot.

Yazoo City Police have identified Jordan Cole as a suspect. Cole is wanted for his alleged connection to the robbery. His whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Crimestoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to Cole’s arrest. Information can be given anonymously by calling 662-746-TIPS.

