Yazoo City Police are searching for a suspect in Popeyes robbery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Yazoo City Police Department are searching for a suspect in a Popeyes robbery that happened on March 24.
The robbery occurred at a Popeyes location in Yazoo City, in which an employee was shot.
Yazoo City Police have identified Jordan Cole as a suspect. Cole is wanted for his alleged connection to the robbery. His whereabouts are unknown at this time.
Crimestoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to Cole’s arrest. Information can be given anonymously by calling 662-746-TIPS.
