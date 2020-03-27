WATCH: TODAY host Hoda Kotb’s emotional response to interview with Drew Brees

(WLBT) - TODAY anchor Hoda Kotb was overwhelmed with emotion when interviewing Drew Brees on Friday morning.
The two were discussing the massive impact of COVID-19 on New Orleans, a place they both call home.
Brees, the quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, announced he and his wife were donating $5 million to the state of Louisiana, one of the worst-hit places in America by the coronavirus. Overcome with emotion, she needed a moment to gather herself.
“Hoda, I know it’s a lot,” Savannah Guthrie said on the air. “Hoda, I’m so sorry, hon. Take a moment. It’s a lot. I know where your heart is, my dear, I do.”
Hoda’s reaction showed how vulnerable all Americans are now, and touched the hearts of many viewers who are feeling much of the same.
