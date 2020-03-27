Staying on track with financial aid and ACT prep

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As families get adjusted to what is now their new normal and continuing the school year at home, a Jackson organization is working to keep students on track.
Jackson Get2College is offering assistance to families who may not know what lies ahead for their graduating Senior.
The organization is offering help to apply for financial aid, as well as ACT prep classes.
The HELP Grant aids students who might not otherwise have a chance to attend college by covering full tuition at state-funded 2-year or 4-year colleges.
To qualify, students must have a 2.5 GPA, at least a 20 composite score on the ACT, as well as meet coursework and income requirements.
Get2College is also offering free ACT prep classes.
The online prep includes pre and post quizzes, as well as math and English tips.
The organization will also have virtual appointments and office hours where parents and students can ask a Get2College counselor any questions about financial aid or the ACT test.
The deadline to apply for the HELP Grant is Tuesday, March 31.
Click here to apply for the HELP Grant or call 601-321-5533.
