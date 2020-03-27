Patient at Vicksburg hospital tests positive for coronavirus; exposed staff asked to self-quarantine

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A patient at KPC Promise Hospital Vicksburg, which is inside River Region Hospital, has tested positive for coronavirus.
The patient has been in the hospital for two months.
All staff who came in contact with the patient have been asked to self-quarantine with pay.
“As these types of cases will continue to increase... I want to reassure you that we are taking every possible measure to keep you and our community safe,” read a press release sent by KPC Healthcare.
The hospital says it has ceased almost all visitations in an effort to prevent potential community-based transmissions.
