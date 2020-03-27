No funeral services will be held for slain firefighter

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Slain Jackson firefighter Yancey Williams will not have any funeral services.
Williams, 36, was shot and killed on the night of March 23. The murder suspect is Terrance Watts, 44.
Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home confirmed that Williams will not have funeral services, but visitations will be held Friday, March 27, from 2 p.m.-7 p.m.
His untimely death happened after the city of Jackson announced measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The funeral home stated that only 10 people will be allowed at one time during visitation.
