Mississippi comedienne Rita Brent debuts “Quarantine Shuffle” music video

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi comedienne Rita Brent premiered her music video called the “Quarantine Shuffle” on Friday morning.
Brent, a Jackson native, recently made a big move to New York.
She was back in town for a visit, but as the coronavirus pandemic broke out, she found it was in her best interest to stay for a while.
While home, she took the time out to create a new song and dance to bring some humor during this chaotic moment.
“This is a frustrating, restless time for many of us. We all need comedic relief to break away from the chaos around us,” Brent said. “Let’s be aware and do our part to rebound during this time, but know that trouble doesn’t last always and joy will come again some morning.”
Brent encourages everyone to take a mental break and participate in her dance challenge by posting a video of themselves using #quarantineshuffle.
You can follow Rita Brent on any social media platform by typing in @ritabrentcomedy.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.