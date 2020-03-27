Mississippi comedienne Rita Brent debuts “Quarantine Shuffle” music video

Mississippi comedienne Rita Brent debuts “Quarantine Shuffle” music video
Rita Brent (Source: Rita Brent)
By Justin Dixon | March 27, 2020 at 12:06 PM CDT - Updated March 27 at 12:06 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi comedienne Rita Brent premiered her music video called the “Quarantine Shuffle” on Friday morning.

Brent, a Jackson native, recently made a big move to New York.

[ Jackson native Rita Brent is taking her comedy to New York ]

She was back in town for a visit, but as the coronavirus pandemic broke out, she found it was in her best interest to stay for a while.

[ New York struggles with coronavirus, US deaths top 1,000 ]

While home, she took the time out to create a new song and dance to bring some humor during this chaotic moment.

#sharethisvideo Here’s my new song, “Quarantine Shuffle”! You can bounce to this from the house! Do the dance with your fam in your driveway or living room, post on FB, TikTok, IG, and use the hash tag #quarantineshuffle! (If you like the song/video, tips and donations are welcome! Cash app: $RitaBrent, Venmo: @Cherita-Brent | PayPal: ritabrentcomedy@gmail.com) Producer: Lenelle UncleCed Smith Songwriter: Rita Brent Comedy Engineer/ Co-Producer: Shell Enns Music Video Director: Sean Banks Utica Co-Star: Freda Clark Choreographers: Monet Jackson, Charity Faith #ritabrentcomedy #ritabrentmusic #tagafriend #twerk #dance #workout #quarantine #funnyvideos #bounce #neworleans #mississippi

Posted by Rita Brent on Friday, March 27, 2020

“This is a frustrating, restless time for many of us. We all need comedic relief to break away from the chaos around us,” Brent said. “Let’s be aware and do our part to rebound during this time, but know that trouble doesn’t last always and joy will come again some morning.”

Brent encourages everyone to take a mental break and participate in her dance challenge by posting a video of themselves using #quarantineshuffle.

You can follow Rita Brent on any social media platform by typing in @ritabrentcomedy.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.