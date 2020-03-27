Friday night & weekend weather forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 60s. Sunny and breezy on Saturday with increasing clouds later in the day. Highs in the upper 80s. There will be a chance for storms briefly Saturday night, but severe weather potential is minimal. Sunday will be a pleasant day after a morning shower. Highs will be in the 70s. The next chance for rough weather comes Tuesday with a chance for showers and thunderstorms and the severe potential is little higher. Also an inch of rain is possible. Highs next week will be in the 60s and 70s. Average high this time of year is 71 and the average low is 49. Sunrise is 6:53am and the sunset is 7:18pm. South wind at 10 to 15mph tonight and gusty on Saturday with the same speeds and direction.