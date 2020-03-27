First Alert Forecast: Summer-like warmth continues Friday, Saturday

WEEKEND PLANNER: Most of Saturday will be quiet – after morning clouds, expect sunshine to break back out – pushing high in the 80s to near 90. A line of storms will develop west of the Mississippi River through the late afternoon hours and will track east into Saturday night. A few of the storms could be strong with gusty wind and hail being the main issues. Rain will end through Sunday morning with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will run in the 70s Sunday afternoon.