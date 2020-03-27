First Alert Forecast: Summer-like warmth continues Friday, Saturday

FRIDAY: More clouds will stream through the skies Friday, but generally, a nice mixture with sunshine through the late morning and afternoon hours. Still under the influence of high pressure, warm and muggy air will continue to flow across the region with highs in the middle to upper 80s – reaching near record territory for the second day in a row.
WEEKEND PLANNER: Most of Saturday will be quiet – after morning clouds, expect sunshine to break back out – pushing high in the 80s to near 90. A line of storms will develop west of the Mississippi River through the late afternoon hours and will track east into Saturday night. A few of the storms could be strong with gusty wind and hail being the main issues. Rain will end through Sunday morning with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will run in the 70s Sunday afternoon.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Another system will gather strength to start off the new week. This will bring up rain chances Monday afternoon through Tuesday. A few storms on Tuesday morning could be strong as the storm system pushes across the area. Expect a cooler air mass through mid-late week amid a mix of clouds and sun, highs will top out in the 60s and 70s.
