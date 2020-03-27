Coronavirus curfew violation leads to meth arrest in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is now behind bars for meth possession after a traffic stop in Vicksburg.
It happened around 4 a.m. Friday on North Frontage Road.
Vicksburg police stopped the man for violation of curfew, which was put in place to combat the spread of coronavirus.
During the stop, officers found methamphetamine and Franklin Barrett, 53, of Crystal Springs was taken into custody.
Barrett was charged with one count of possession of meth and bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $40,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.