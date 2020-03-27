Civilian employee at NAS Meridian tests positive for COVID-19

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WLBT/WTOK) - A civilian employee at the Naval Air Station’s Navy Exchange retail store has tested positive for novel coronavirus, according to NAS Meridian.
The employee is currently undergoing treatment in a local hospital where they were tested.
No COVID-19 testing is currently being conducted onboard NAS Meridian.
“The safety and well-being of our military members, civilian employees, contractors, family members, and retirees remains our top priority,” said Capt. Brian Horstman, commanding officer of NAS Meridian. “NAS Meridian will continue to provide military services to our tenant commands who are providing training to those who are needed for Fleet operations, while adhering to the CDC and Department of Defense guidelines for stopping the spread of COVID-19.”
NAS says the employee had minimal contact with others, but for precautions, the NEX main store and NEX Mini-Mart are closed for a deep cleaning procedure and store employees have been sent home.
In consultation with the State of Mississippi Public Health and Navy public health officials, it was deemed that a quarantine for additional personnel was not needed due to the lack of exposure to other NEX employees/associates or patrons.
Contact tracing performed by public health officials is also underway.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.