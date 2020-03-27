Chief: JPD officer tests positive for coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Chief James Davis confirms a Precinct 2 officer has tested positive for COVID-19.
Chief Davis told 3 On Your Side, the officer wasn’t feeling well, went to his doctor on Monday or Tuesday and got the results Thursday.
The officer will be quarantined for the next 14-days and Chief Davis said all of the officers in Precinct 2 who came in contact with the sick officer, must now be evaluated by their physician or a medical clinic to determine if they should get tested for coronavirus.
Additionally, Chief Davis says all precincts, including precinct two and Jackson police headquarters are being disinfected and officers have been issued masks, gloves and disinfectant for their patrol cars.
They are also practicing social distancing during roll call.
