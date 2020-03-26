WATCH LIVE: UMMC announces new mobile testing sites for coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The University of Mississippi Medical Center is announcing two new mobile testing locations for COVID-19 specimen collection.
This will be a one time collection from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, March 27. They will be held at the Coahoma Expo Center, 1150 Wildcat Drive in Clarksdale; and at Lewisburg High School, 1755 Craft Road in Olive Branch.
They are hoping to test people at high risk for coronavirus.
The Medical Center is partnering with C Spire, MSDH and state and business leaders.
Only those screened using C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage, a new app developed by UMMC and C Spire, or by calling (601) 496-7200 are eligible for the specimen collection.
Since Tuesday, UMMC staff and students have been collecting specimens through a drive-through operation at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.