Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors announce changes due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Board of Supervisors discussed their efforts to manage the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday morning.
A press conference took place at 11:15 a.m to announce a temporary change in their operations.
It was announced that the Hinds County Tax Collector’s office, Hinds County Assessor office, and offices under the Hinds County Board of Supervisors will be closed until April 6, 2020, effective at 5 p.m., Thursday, March 26.
The chancery court and other courts will remain operational, but services will be limited.
All trials in the chancery court will be continued until April 13. No one will be allowed in the chancery court offices unless by appointment. For any questions or concerns, call 601-714-6309.
The Hinds District Attorney Office will remain open, but services will be limited. Individuals are encouraged to mail any payments to the office.
It was also announced that juries and grand juries will not be convened in Hinds County until further notice.
