UMMC confirms 1 student, 5 healthcare workers tested positive for coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In a press conference today, a UMMC official confirmed that out of 90 employees that were tested for the coronavirus, 6 were positive.
The 6 consist of 1 student and 5 healthcare workers.
“That we are aware of, the positives have not been a result of exposure in the hospital. A lot of those were in quarantine from travel or may have significant others that were positive and those types of things," the official said.
The University of Mississippi Medical Center also announced two new mobile testing locations for COVID-19 specimen collection.
This will be a one time collection from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, March 27. They will be held at the Coahoma Expo Center, 1150 Wildcat Drive in Clarksdale; and at Lewisburg High School, 1755 Craft Road in Olive Branch.
They are hoping to test people at high risk for coronavirus.
The Medical Center is partnering with C Spire, MSDH and state and business leaders.
Only those screened using C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage, a new app developed by UMMC and C Spire, or by calling (601) 496-7200 are eligible for the specimen collection.
Since Tuesday, UMMC staff and students have been collecting specimens through a drive-through operation at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.